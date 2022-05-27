French Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff updates and latest scores

(Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the French Open as the third round gets underway on another packed day at Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting as they return to action on day six. Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

Nadal will find himself on Court Suzanne-Lenglen today as he faces the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, while Djokovic returns to Philippe Chatrier and will play Aljaz Bedene in the second match of the day. Later on, Britain’s last remaining hope Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time against Karen Khachanov.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff looks to be finding form and can take advantage of an open bottom half of the bracket as the American faces Kaia Kanepi. Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also hope to continue her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday, while the battle between Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opens play on Philippe Chatrier.

Follow the action from the French Open, below:

Show latest update 1653643937 Day 6 schedule starring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches. Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the British men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time as he takes on Karen Khachanov. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round. Here’s day 6’s schedule, order of play and how to watch: Michael Jones 27 May 2022 10:32 1653643577 Wimbledon to drop Mrs and Miss on women’s honours board Wimbledon will drop the titles “Miss” and “Mrs” before the names of female winners on its honour roll to match the men’s boards in an attempt to modernise the tournament, The Times newspaper reported. The All England Lawn Tennis Club has traditionally used the titles just for women since its inception in 1877 – Ash Barty, last year’s champion, was referred to as “Miss A. Barty” whereas men’s winner Novak Djokovic went on the board as “N. Djokovic”. In 2019, organisers did away with the use of honorifics when announcing scores in women’s matches but the events continue to be referred to as “gentlemen’s singles” and “ladies’ singles”. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 10:26 1653643127 Simona Halep suffers panic attack during second-round defeat at French Open Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Simona Halep revealed she suffered a panic attack during her second-round defeat to Zheng Qinwen at Roland Garros. Romanian Halep, the 19th seed, was leading her teenage opponent from China when she called for the doctor. After falling to a 2-6 6-2 6-1 defeat, Halep said: “I didn’t expect (it) because it was just a panic attack. It happened. “I didn’t know how to handle it, because I don’t have it often. Yeah, I don’t really know why it happened, because I was leading the match. I was playing well.” Michael Jones 27 May 2022 10:18 1653641847 French Open 2022 Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day six at the 2022 French Open. Today’s schedule looks set to be a cracker with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on court in the men’s draw and teenage American star Coco Gauff in action in the women’s tournament. Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches. British No. 1 Cameron Norrie plays his third round match against Karen Khachanov and is looking to make it into the second week of a grand slam competition for the first time. Elsewhere, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev will hope for a simpler outing after surviving five-set epics in the previous round and former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber continues her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 09:57

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link French Open 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff updates and latest scores