French Open 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand (Getty Images)

Follow all the action from Day 12 at the French Open as the women’s semi-finals take place at Roland Garros.

The tennis world is still recovering from the epic late-night contest between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, while Marin Cilic dumped Andrey Rublev out in a five-set thriller, before Casper Ruud emerged victorious against Holger Rune to complete the final four in the men’s singles. But now it’s time to watch the most dominant player in the entire sport: Iga Swiatek. The Pole has now extended her winning streak to 33 matches during the last week in Paris. Standing in her way from a second final for the 21-year-old is Daria Kasatkina. There is also the exciting prospect of a first-ever final for Coco Gauff, the 18-year-old has shone this week to break through since her meteoric rise in 2019. But the American must overcome Italian Martina Trevisan to set up a final between two of the best young stars in the sport.

The American has shown a positive mindset during her run this week, stating: “Enjoy life. No matter how good or bad my career is, I think I’m a great person. That’s a message for all the young players out there that your results, your job or how much money you make doesn’t define you as a person. As long as you love yourself, it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks.” Follow all the action, scores and results from Roland Garros.

Show latest update 1654164659 Coco Gauff claims high school graduation harder than French Open run Coco Gauff claimed graduating from high school was more difficult than her run to the semi-finals of the French Open. But this is her deepest run yet at a Grand Slam tournament, something she continues to play down. Jack Rathborn 2 June 2022 11:10 1654164359 French Open chiefs considering earlier starts to night matches after criticism Nadal and Djokovic’s blockbuster quarter-final began just after 9pm local time at the behest of broadcaster Prime Video. The temperature had dropped to 12C and some spectators had left while others were wrapped in blankets by the time Nadal wrapped up victory in four sets at 1.15am. Both Nadal and Djokovic later admitted the match started too late. “It is, without a doubt,” said Nadal. “Of course I understand the other part of the business, without a doubt, that televisions pays a lot of money to have matches that late, then the tournament makes money and then the players make money, no? We need to find a balance.” Jack Rathborn 2 June 2022 11:05 1654164164 ‘I’m pretty happy’: Iga Swiatek extends winning streak to ease into French Open semi-finals The seemingly unstoppable world number one from Poland swatted aside American 11th seed Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2. There was a moment of mild controversy when Swiatek clinched the first set with a winner from a drop shot which replays showed was actually a double bounce. But Swiatek, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, also blasted 30 winners to her opponent’s 16 to set up a last-four clash with Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. Jack Rathborn 2 June 2022 11:02

Source Link French Open 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates with Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action