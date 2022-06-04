French Open 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff meet in final at Roland Garros

(Getty Images)

The French Open 2022 has reached its concluding weekend and American star Coco Gauff is aiming to become the first woman in over 20 years to win both the women’s singles and doubles competitions at Roland Garros in the same year. Back in 2000, Mary Pierce achieved the rare feat; this time Gauff is hoping to do so with the aid of Jessica Pegula in the doubles final on Sunday. Before that, though, her task is enormously difficult in the singles final today: standing in her way is world No1 Iga Swiatek.

Two years ago the Pole triumphed in this arena as a teenager and, now aged 21, she is bidding for a second Grand Slam title after reaching the Australian Open semis earlier this year. Swiatek didn’t drop a set in either the quarter-finals or semis, dispatching the aforementioned Pegula and Daria Kasatkina in those rounds en route to the final today.

Gauff beat compatriot Sloane Stephens in the last eight and Italian Martina Trevisan in the semis, to reach a first-ever Grand Slam singles final of her career. Follow all the action live below as Swiatek and Gauff bid to win the French Open:

Show latest update 1654342212 French Open 2022 Women’s singles final World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will look to cement her place at the top of the women’s game with a second French Open title and a record equalling 35th straight win as she faces Coco Gauff, who is playing in her first grand slam final at Roland Garros today. Swiatek, 21, has so far delivered on her reputation as the sport’s most dominant player but is set to face a challenge from the 18-year-old Gauff, who is enjoying her best run at a major since bursting onto the scene at Wimbledon three years ago. “Being able to be in the final again, it’s great, especially when I didn’t know actually how I’m gonna play here after so many tournaments that I played,” said Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion. “It seemed kind of obvious for me that the streak may come to an end soon. So I just wanted to take it step by step. I didn’t have any exact goals on this tournament.” Michael Jones 4 June 2022 12:30

