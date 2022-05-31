French Open 2022 LIVE: Gauff vs Stephens, latest scores and results and Djokovic vs Nadal build-up

Coco Gauff in action at Roland Garros (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the French Open as we reach the quarter-finals with the women’s singles and men’s singles providing several intriguing match-ups. Roland Garros may well provide us a last dance between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at a grand slam. The legendary players meet tonight on Philippe-Chatrier. The heir apparant is in action first though, with Carlos Alcaraz battling Alexander Zverev. And the women’s singles throws up an all-American clash between super-talent Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens. But first is Martina Trevisan against Leylah Annie Fernandez.

The Serbian says playing Nadal on the clay in Paris is “the biggest challenge one can have”. The match sees the legenday pari, who have 41 Grand Slam titles between them, add a 59th chapter to their decorated story. “I like the way I’ve been feeling, the way I’m hitting the ball. I’m ready,” says defending champion Djokovic. “It was obviously a well-anticipated match I think when the draw came out for a lot of people. I’m glad that I didn’t spend too much time on the court myself up to quarter-finals, knowing that playing him in Roland Garros is always a physical battle, along with everything else.”

While the Spaniard countered: “I haven’t played these kind of matches for three months so it is going to be a big challenge for me. Two weeks and a half ago, even if I had good hopes after Rome, I didn’t even know if I would be able to be here. So I’m just enjoying the fact that I am here for one more year. And being honest, every match that I play here, I don’t know if it is going to be the last match here in my tennis career. That’s my situation now. I am just trying to enjoy as much as possible and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream.” Follow the action from the French Open, below:

Show latest update 1653995085 French Open 2022: Trevisan 6-2, *1-2 Fernandez It’s an early lead for Trevisan, with the Italian racing into a 1-0 advantage with 6-2 set. The Canadian, a beaten finalist to Raducanu in New York last year, has a 2-1 lead, on serve in the second. Jack Rathborn 31 May 2022 12:04 1653994470 The last dance? Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic set for duel under French Open lights “I am aware that it may be my last game in this tournament,” Rafael Nadal admitted ahead of tonight’s French Open quarter-final against his great rival Novak Djokovic, but even then that sense of finality was nothing new. It was there throughout Nadal’s five-set epic against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the previous round, as the Spaniard was pushed into a fifth hour on a foot that is a constant source of pain. For a moment, there was a threat that Nadal’s illustrious story at Roland Garros would find its closing chapter on the middle Sunday of a tournament he has won 13 times. Instead, there was only gratitude that a 59th career meeting with Djokovic had been secured and with it, the opportunity to battle on against injury and time had been granted. “I’m ready for it,” was Djokovic’s response. There is no greater challenge than facing Nadal at the French Open, even as he prepares to turn 36 on Friday, even on that foot. Jack Rathborn 31 May 2022 11:54

