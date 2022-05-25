French Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu in action as day four gets underway – latest scores, results and updates

Emma Raducanu is first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen (Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Emma Raducanu looks to continue her French Open bid against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu is making her main draw debut on the clay in Paris this week and had to battle from a set down to defeat fellow teenager Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory at the second grand slam of the season.

The British No 1 now faces the World No 47 Sasnovich in the opening match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen, in what will be a test of physcicality after her efforts on Monday night. It’s an area of her game the US Open champion has been looking to improve after her season has been disrupted by injuries. “I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects,” Raducanu said this week. “I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.”

It kicks off a packed day of action at Roland Garros, espcially in the men’s draw with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz all in action today. Nadal will highlight the night session on Philippe Chatrier as he takes on France’s Corentin Moutet, who knocked out former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the second round. Djokovic continues his grand slam return against Alex Molcan while Alcaraz faces compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish contest. Follow live updates from the French Open, below:

Show latest update 1653465868 French Open order of play on day four (All courts start at 10am BST unless stated) Court Philippe Chatrier Starts at 11am Angelique Kerber vs Elsa Jacquemot Alexander Zverev vs Sebastian Baez Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu Not before 7:45pm Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet Court Suzanne-Lenglen Emma Raducanu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich Maria Sakkari vs Karolina Muchova Novak Djokovic vs Alex Molcan Sebastian Korda vs Richard Gasquet Court Simonne-Mathieu John Isner vs Gregoire Barrere Coco Gauff vs Alison Van Uytvanck Carlos Alcaraz vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas Camila Osorio vs Diane Parry Olga Danilovic vs Jil Teichmann Cameron Norrie vs Jason Kubler Katerina Siniakova vs Leylah Fernandez Botic Van De Zandschulp vs Fabio Fognini Jamie Braidwood 25 May 2022 09:04 1653465418 Good morning Hello, good morning and welcome to live updates as Emma Raducanu looks to continue her French Open bid against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Roland Garros. Raducanu is making her main draw debut on the clay in Paris this week and had to battle from a set down to defeat fellow teenager Linda Noskova on Monday and claim her first victory at the second grand slam of the season. The British No 1 now faces the World No 47 Sasnovich in the opening match of the day on Court Suzanne Lenglen, in what will be a test of physcicality after her efforts on Monday night. It’s an area of her game the US Open champion has been looking to improve after her season has been disrupted by injuries. “I’m always looking to improve in all sorts of aspects,” Raducanu said this week. “I think one was definitely physically, just to be able to last in the longer points, especially on the clay courts.” Jamie Braidwood 25 May 2022 08:56

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link French Open 2022 LIVE: Emma Raducanu in action as day four gets underway - latest scores, results and updates