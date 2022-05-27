French Open 2022 LIVE: Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic latest updates, scores and results

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates from the French Open as the third round gets underway on another packed day at Roland Garros. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to take a step closer to a quarter-final meeting as they return to action on day six. Nadal and Djokovic, who have combined to win the last six French Open titles, remain on a collision course and have yet to drop a set in their opening two matches.

Nadal will find himself on Court Suzanne-Lenglen today as he faces the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, while Djokovic returns to Philippe Chatrier and will play Aljaz Bedene in the second match of the day. Later on, Britain’s last remaining hope Cameron Norrie will look to reach new ground as the men’s No. 1 attempts to advance to the second week of a grand slam for the first time against Karen Khachanov.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff looks to be finding form and can take advantage of an open bottom half of the bracket as the American faces Kaia Kanepi. Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber will also hope to continue her bid for a career grand slam as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated Emma Raducanu on Wednesday, while the battle between Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic and US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opens play on Philippe Chatrier.

Follow the action from the French Open, below:

Show latest update 1653652952 *Gauff 0-1 Kanepi A six-minute opening game ends with a break of serve for Kanepi. Great fightback from the Estonian who twice pulled Gauff away from game-point before going on to win. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 13:02 1653652884 *Gauff 0-0 Kanepi Gauff can’t take the first game after a powerful backhand rally is set up by Kanepi who runs around the ball and smokes a forehand down the line. Gauff is caught off balance and her return loops into the air and lands on her side of the court. Back to deuce. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 13:01 1653652744 *Gauff 0-0 Kanepi Kaia Kanepi works the first game to deuce but Gauff wins the next point to move to advantage. A backhand slice from Gauff sits up nicely for Kanepi who smokes a forehand cross to the back corner. Gauff tries to return the smash but sends it into the net. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 12:59 1653652532 *Gauff 0-0 Kanepi Coco Gauff serves first. A little forehand rally sees both women test each other out early on before the American goes long and gives the first point to Kaia Kanpei. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 12:55 1653652318 Gauff vs Kanepi The players start to warm-up. Coco Gauff made it into the third round after straight sets against Rebecca Marino and Alison Van Uytvanck in the first and second rounds respectively. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 12:51 1653651943 Gauff vs Kanepi Up next on the Suzanne-Lenglen is American teenager Coco Gauff against Estonian Kaia Kanepi. The players waiting to make their out onto the court. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 12:45 1653650948 Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 3-0 Muchova* There are tears in Muchova’s eyes as she tries to play through the pain. She’s hopping off her left leg to avoid landing painfully on that right ankle. Anisimova takes another game and Karolina Mochova says that enough is enough. She shakes Anisimova’s hand and concedes the match. A great match got undone with that injury. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 12:29 1653650721 *Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 2-0 Muchova Muchova’s only point so far has come from a wild hook the Anisimova scuffed out of play. The match is the American’s to lose now. She’s picked up 12 of the last 14 points and takes a two-game lead in the third set. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 12:25 1653650602 Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, 1-0 Muchova* Muchova seems determined to get to the end of the match but she can’t serve to the best of her ability and she can’t sprint around the court. Anisimova takes the first game of the third set to love and immediately breaks the Czech. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 12:23 1653650332 *Anisimova 6-7 (6-8), 6-2 Muchova Muchova can’t really run anymore. She’s just hovering on the baseline and trying to belt Anisimova’s serves back at her. The American seals the second set with a very simple service. Will Muchova concede now? It’s doesn’t seem so. Into the third we go. Michael Jones 27 May 2022 12:18

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link French Open 2022 LIVE: Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic latest updates, scores and results