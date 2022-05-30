French minister blames Liverpool fans with fake tickets for causing Champions League final chaos

France’s Sports Minister said on Monday that large numbers of Liverpool fans who turned up without valid tickets were responsible for the initial crowd control problems at the Champions League final.

Amelie Oudea-Castera pinned the blame on a “mass gathering” of supporters with “fake tickets” at the Stade de France.

She also acknowledged local youths attempting to force their way into the stadium made matters worse.

“What happened, first of all, was this mass gathering of the British supporters of the Liverpool club, without tickets, or with fake tickets,” she told French radio RTL on Monday.

Saturday’s Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off with a 35-minute delay after police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the French national stadium without tickets, while some ticket holders complained they were not let in.

Oudea-Castera added: “A certain number of youths from the nearby area who were present tried to get in by mixing in with the crowd.”

Reuters

