French election – latest: Macron and Le Pen face off in presidential race

Macron and Le Pen clash over EU reform during presidential debate

As the French election enters its final days, both candidates are on the campaign trail to drum up what support they can before the vote on Sunday.

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron retains a 6 per cent poll lead over far-right challenger Marine Le Pen after a fiery head-to-head debate last night.

Both candidates are playing to their strengths in today’s campaigning.

Mr Macron, the internationalist, is visiting the multicultural Saint Denis suburb of Paris while Ms Le Pen, who positions herself as a voice of the neglected working class, is in the northern industrial region of Hauts-de-France.

Show latest update 1650552287 Macron retains poll lead after TV debate Emmanuel Macron remains ahead of his opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential race after a heated television debate last night, a poll showed. The incumbent was seen as winning re-election with an unchanged 56 per cent of the vote, according to a survey by OpinionWay/Kea Partners conducted between 20-21 April. But uncertainty about the final result remained high as the poll also projected a 72 per cent voter turnout – which would be the lowest since 1969. Viewers of the only debate between the two final candidates deemed Mr Macron prone to bouts of arrogance but also found him more convincing and fit to be president, a separate Elabe poll for BFM TV showed. Ms Le Pen, who focused on expressing empathy with people she said had “suffered” since Mr Macron beat her in 2017, was judged slightly more in tune with voters’ concerns but her far-right views were still considered much more worrying, the poll showed. Liam James 21 April 2022 15:44

