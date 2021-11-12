Everton Women’s revamp has continued with the appointment of Frederic Piquionne and Franck Plaine to their backroom staff.

Piquionne, a former Lyon Portsmouth and West Ham striker who moved into coaching with Paris St Germain’s women’s team, has joined as assistant manager.

Plaine, who previously worked at PSG’s academy before spending most of the last three-and-a-half years as a fitness coach at Johannesburg’s Orlando Pirates has become performance manager.

“It’s great news for us because Frederic and Franck come in to improve our staff and offer us new strengths to make the team better,” said Jean-Luc Vasseur, himself only appointed manager a couple of weeks ago.

“Franck has good experience abroad and Frederic knows England from his time in the Premier League They have different profiles and I think they are highly-skilled staff.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link French connection continues with Everton Women’s latest recruits