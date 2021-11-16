French airport strikes jeopardise journeys

Travellers departing from French airports face delays and disruption because of a strike by security staff.

The workers who operate screening of passengers and baggage say that employers are seeking to use the coronavirus pandemic to cut wages.

Aeroports de Paris, which runs the nation’s two biggest airports – Charles de Gaulle and Orly – is warning travellers: “National industrial action by security staff from Tuesday, November 16.

“Foreseeable longer waiting times at security checks of Paris Charles de Gaulle and Paris Orly.

“For a journey of ease, plan to arrive at the airport at least three hours before your overseas flight; two hours before your domestic/medium haul flight.”

The US Embassy in Paris has issued a warning saying: “Several security companies have announced a strike at airports across France, including Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Orly airports, for November 16, possibly extending until November 18.

“The strike is excepted to impact departing flights, most directly affecting check-in, outbound (departures) immigration, security screening, and departure gates.”

Data from Flightradar24 shows several departures between 7 and 10am from Paris CDG being delayed by an hour or more.

Air France is worst affected, with domestic flights to Lyon, Marseille and Montpellier as well as international services to Budapest, Dusseldorf, Tunis and Vienna at least an hour behind schedule.

Flights on easyJet and Ryanair, which operate most services between the UK and France, appear so far to be mainly unaffected – though an easyJet domestic departure from Paris Orly to Nice is an hour late.

