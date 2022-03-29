Free parking for NHS staff introduced during pandemic to end this week

Free parking for NHS staff introduced during the Covid pandemic will end on Friday, the health secretary has said.

Parking fees were waived for NHS staff working in hospitals in England, but Sajid Javid said the benefit would end on Friday.

He said in a written statement: “Free parking in hospital car parks for NHS staff introduced during the pandemic will also come to an end on March 31.

“However, over 93% of NHS trusts that charge for car parking have implemented free parking for those in greatest need, including NHS staff working overnight.”

He added: “On behalf of the Government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response.”

The government’s decision to scrap the charges during the pandemic followed pressure from campaigners.

More than 400,000 people signed a petition calling for the fees to be lifted in the “nation’s hour of need”.

At the time, petition organiser Anthony Gallagher welcomed the move but said fees and fines for NHS workers should be axed permanently.

