Free Comic Book Day Is Here, So Here's All The Free Comics You Can Grab

Comic book nerd Christmas has arrived, with Free Comic Book Day kicking off on Saturday, May 7. This year is the 20th anniversary of this annual event, which offers free comics to anyone who asks. However, this doesn’t mean you can just show up to your local comic book store and clear the shelves like you’re on Supermarket Sweep.

Here’s how to navigate Free Comic Book Day, as well as all the comics on offer.

How does Free Comic Book Day work?

Comic book stores that participate in Free Comic Book Day will have a curated selection of free comics to choose from, all of which are clearly labeled with the Free Comic Book Day logo. Generally, a green logo indicates the comic is suitable for all ages, blue is for teens and up, while red logos are for mature audiences. The comics are also categorised as either Gold Comics or Silver Comics, with Gold Comics typically being more popular titles.

All these comics are specifically printed for this event, but that doesn’t mean all the content is new. Comics can contain reprints of old stories, previews of upcoming stories, or completely original stories created exclusively for Free Comic Book Day.

How many comics you can take will vary according to each individual store’s policy. For example, one store may allow you to request one Gold Comic and two Silver Comics, while another might let you pick four from either category.

Of course, there will be some comics that are more in demand than others. It’s probably safe to assume that Marvel titles will be highly sought after — though there will also likely be decent supply. Still, if you want to give yourself the best chance of grabbing the issues you want, it’s a good idea to show up early.

Where is my nearest comic book store?

If you’ve never visited a comic book store before, the Free Comic Book Day website has a handy store locator that can help you find your nearest one. Though celebrating Free Comic Book Day isn’t mandatory, the two-decade old event is well established enough that there’s a good chance your local shop will have something going on. Depending on the store, there may even be other freebies and discounts available.

What are the comic books available on Free Comic Book Day 2022?

While a last-minute change dropped Kult Cable featuring Jack Black from the 2022 Free Comic Book Day lineup, there are still over four dozen comics to choose from, spanning all age ranges.

Gold Comics

Left to right: Dav Pilkey Sampler; The Amazing Spider-Man and Venom; Stranger Things / Resident Alien; The Bone Orchard Mythos: Prelude.

All Ages

Teen (or Teen+)

Mature

Silver Comics

All Ages

Left to right: Avatar: The Last Airbender / The Legend of Korra; The Guardian of Fukushima; The Rema Chronicles: Realm of the Blue Mist; Pokémon Journeys / Pokémon Legends XY.

Teen (or Teen+)

Left to right: Marvel Voices; Clementine #1; Neverlanders; Bunny Mask Tales.

Mature

If you’re after familiar characters such as Batman and Krypto the Superdog, DC will be offering Dark Crisis and DC League of Super-Pets, as well as Galaxy: The Prettiest Star. While the cover previews have all three bearing blue logos, as of writing it is unclear whether they’ll be considered Gold or Silver titles.

