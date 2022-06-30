Free climber poses as worker to scale crane 1,200ft above Dubai

A British free climber posed as a construction worker to sneak to the top of a skyscraper and dangle from a gut-churning height above Dubai with just one hand.

Adam Lockwood, a 21-year-old from Manchester, gained entry to the residential skyscraper, Il Primo, and attempted to dodge the real construction workers during his ascent to the top – 390 metres (1,280ft) above ground.

In video footage that documents the death-defying stunt, he films himself walking into a part of the building that appears to be under construction, noting there is hardly anyone around.

But later comes across a worker who asked him what he’s doing. He uses Google translate to say in Arabic that he “was working on the site and forgot something” before he is told to leave.

Mr Lockwood then uses a different staircase to start his climb to the 77th floor, while stopping every so often to drench his head with water from taps to cool himself down in the heat.

He stops off at a tap to fill his cap with water to cool off in the desert’s heat (Nuisance/YouTube)

He says in the video that he changed staircases eight times in two hours as he kept coming across workers.

At the top, the daredevil uses no safety equipment as he spins himself around the poles of the crane – as if on a playground climbing frame – with a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, nearby.

He said his experience was “surreal” but also “almost peaceful” as his “brain is blank” while he carries out his stunts.

(Nuisance/YouTube)

“When I first looked at the footage, I was thinking to myself: ‘This is it, this is the most incredible thing I’ve done,” he said.

“It’s something I know I can do and that 99 per cent of the world can’t and never will do, so I feel obliged to use my ability and enjoy doing it in the process.”

He said he later discovered that the bars of the crane has been covered in grease, something he mistook for desert dust before starting his stunt.

The seven-minute-long clip ends with Mr Lockwood wearing a blue construction worker’s helmet as he walks down the stairs as hundreds of labourers start their shift at 6am.

In April, Mr Lockwood dangled from the 80-metre San Siro stadium in Milan. He later climbed the glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Free climber poses as worker to scale crane 1,200ft above Dubai