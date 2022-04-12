Freddy Rincon: Former Colombia captain in critical condition following car crash

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon is in critical condition after suffering severe head injuries in a car crash in Cali.

The 55-year-old was driving a car that contained four passengers when he collided with a bus in the early hours of Monday morning.

The four other passengers were also injured in the crash.

The Imbanaco Clinic reported: “Freddy Eusebio Rincon arrived in hospital this morning with a traumatic brain injury.”

Ex-Colombia midfielder Rincon appeared at three World Cups for his country, accumulating 84 caps and scoring 17 goals.

He famously scored in Colombia’s 1-1 draw against West Germany in the 1990 tournament – which the Germans would go on to win.

Along with Carlos Valderrama, he has made the most World Cup finals appearances for Colombia with 10.

At club level, he spent two seasons at Real Madrid between 1995 and 1997 and also enjoyed a loan spell at Napoli.

However, Rincon played most of his career in South America, turning out for a host of Brazilian teams including Santos, Corinthians, Cruzeiro and Palmeiras.

And perhaps his biggest achievement was winning the Fifa Club World Championship with Corinthians in 2000.

