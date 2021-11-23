Freddie Mercury: The poignant final message singer released the day before his death

Fans of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are celebrating the singer ahead of the 30th anniversary of his death.

Mercury died from Aids-related complications on 24 November, 1991, having declined to speak publicly about his diagnosis until the day before his death.

On 23 November, Mercury issued a statement to press regarding his condition, confirming media speculation that he had tested positive for the disease.

“Following the enormous conjecture in the press over the last two weeks, I wish to confirm that I have been tested HIV positive and have Aids,” read Mercury’s statement.

“I felt it correct to keep this information private to date to protect the privacy of those around me. However, the time has come now for my friends and fans around the world to know the truth and I hope that everyone will join with me, my doctors and all those worldwide in the fight against this terrible disease.”

It continued: “My privacy has always been very special to me and I am famous for my lack of interviews. Please understand this policy will continue.”

The last chapter of Mercury’s life forms the basis of a new documentary, Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, which features interviews with the artist’s friends and former bandmates.

You can read The Independent’s interview with the documentary-makers here.

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is on BBC Two on 27 November and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

