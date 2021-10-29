Freddie Mercury: New documentary about Queen frontman’s ‘final chapter’ coming to BBC Two

BBC Two is set to air an in-depth new documentary about late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

Entitled Freddie Mercury: The Final Act, the film tells the story of the “extraordinary final chapter” of the singer’s life, leading to his death in 1991 from complications caused by Aids.

The Final Act will cover Mercury’s last ever live performance, the circumstances of his death, and the 1992 tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Among the figures to be interviewed for the programme are Mercury’s former bandmates, Brian May and Roger Taylor.

The singer’s sister, Kashmira Bulsara, will also feature, as well as friends Anita Dobson and David Wigg, and Peter Freestone, Mercury’s PA.

Additionally, the programme will include testimony from acts who performed at the tribute gig, including The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Paul Young and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott.

The documentary also features insight from medical workers and human rights campaigners with first-hand experience of Aids.

Director James Rogan said: “Making Freddie Mercury: The Final Act has been an extraordinary journey into the final chapter of one of rock music’s greatest icons. Working with Queen and getting to see behind-the-scenes of some of their greatest performances and the legendary Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was a rare privilege.

“Equally important was speaking to the people who had lived through the eye of the storm of the global pandemic of HIV/Aids, with all its resonances with Covid today. Freddie’s death and the Tribute that Queen organised for him helped to change global awareness of this terrible disease at a critical time.”

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act airs on BBC Two in November.

