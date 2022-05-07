Fred Savage fired from The Wonder Years reboot after allegations of inappropriate conduct

Fred Savage has been fired fromThe Wonder Years reboot after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The actor, who played Kevin Arnold in the original series, became director and executive producer of the show when it returned to ABC in 2021.

He had completed work on the second season when news of the allegations were revealed by a spokesman for 20th Television.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” the statement reads.

“Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

Savage previously faced misconduct allegatons in 2018, when a crew member working on The Grinder accused him of assault and intimidation. Savage denied the claims, and an investigation into the allegations by 20th Century Fox Television cleared him.

Fred Savage has been fired from the second season of ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot (Getty Images)

Younjoo Hwang, a costume designer working on the same show, levied allegations of assault, battery, gender harrassment and gender discrimination against Savage. Hwang also claimed Savage’s alleged behaviour was well-known, but didn’t follow through with the complaint due to fear of “never working in this industry again”.

Savage starred in The Grinder alongside Rob Lowe from 2016 to 2018.

The Independent has contacted Savage for comment.

