Freak hailstorm leaves cars stuck in ‘sleet and snow’ in Mexico City

A freak hailstorm left roads across Mexico City covered in sleet, causing traffic jams and some cars to become stuck.

Nathaniel Parish Flannery shared footage on social media of the “serious storm” on Monday (13 June), adding that a number of vehicles were stuck in a few inches of “wet snow and sleet”.

Other videos from recent days show just how extreme the weather has been, with a video of a supermarket ceiling collapsing during the hailstorm also shared online.

