Freak hailstorm leaves cars stuck in ‘sleet and snow’ in Mexico City

Posted on June 15, 2022 0

A freak hailstorm left roads across Mexico City covered in sleet, causing traffic jams and some cars to become stuck.

Nathaniel Parish Flannery shared footage on social media of the “serious storm” on Monday (13 June), adding that a number of vehicles were stuck in a few inches of “wet snow and sleet”.

Other videos from recent days show just how extreme the weather has been, with a video of a supermarket ceiling collapsing during the hailstorm also shared online.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Freak hailstorm leaves cars stuck in ‘sleet and snow’ in Mexico City