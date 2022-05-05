Frankfurt vs West Ham LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Moyes: ‘we still believe’

West Ham United will bid to keep their European dreams alive as they visit Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The German side won the first leg 2-1, taking a first-minute lead through Ansgar Knauff before Daichi Kamada’s second-half effort after Michail Antonio had equalised for the hosts in east London ensured they are ahead at the halfway stage of the tie.

But the Hammers will take heart from the fact that they repeatedly ripped through the Frankfurt defence, hitting the woodwork on three occasions – including Jarrod Bowen striking the bar with a brilliant overhead kick right at the death.

David Moyes’ men will need to score at least once in Germany but after both sides rotated to some extent during weekend league action to target continental success, they will be hopeful of booking a spot in the final against either Rangers or RB Leipzig in Seville on May 18.

Follow all the action from a crucial clash in Frankfurt below:

Show latest update 1651770849 Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham West Ham had only met Eintracht Frankfurt on two occasions before last week. They came in a two-legged affair in the semi-finals of the 1976 European Cup Winners’ Cup. In that tie, West Ham lost the first leg 2-1 – much like last week at the London Stadium. But in the return fixture a fortnight later, the Hammers claimed a 3-1 win to reach the final. An omen ahead of tonight’s game? Dylan Terry 5 May 2022 18:14 1651769138 Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final. The Hammers lost the first leg in London 2-1, despite hitting the woodwork on three occasions including, most dramatically, with a Jarrod Bowen overhead kick right at the death. It means they’ll need to score at least once in Frankfurt if they want to reach the Europa League final in Seville on May 18, where either Rangers or RB Leipzig will be lying in wait. David Moyes’ men will be confident of turning the tie around however and winning the Europa League now appears to be their only way to secure Champions League football next term after some Premier League stumbles in recent times. Luke Baker 5 May 2022 17:45

