Dad’s Army star Frank Williams has died aged 90.

The actor’s death was confirmed in a statement shared on Facebook by his loved ones.

The statement read: “So sorry to say that our beloved friend, colleague, and actor, Frank Williams, passed away this morning.

“He was almost 91, and we are grateful for all the years of joy, laughter, and happiness he brought to so many. Thank you, Frank!”

Williams is best known for his role on the BBC sitcom Dad’s Army, which ran from 1968 to 1977.

In it, he starred as the Reverend Timothy Farthing, the vicar of St Aldhelm’s Church.

The London-born actor also appeared in You Rang, M’Lord? and The Worker.

Fans on Twitter have paid tribute to the late star, who died weeks before his 91st birthday.

“Sad news just heard Frank Williams who was a wonderful actor and had a huge part in Dad’s Army as Father Timothy Farthing has passed away today at 90. Another legend has gone RIP,” wrote one person.

Another fan reminisced about an occasion on which she met the actor: “Very sorry to hear that Frank Williams has died aged 90. As Dad’s Army fans we had met him many times over the years, a real lovely gentleman – thank you Frank for the happiness and laughter.”

“Thanks for the laughs,” said someone else.

Source Link Frank Williams death: Dad’s Army star dies aged 90