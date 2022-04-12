Frank R James: Police identify person of interest in Brooklyn subway shooting

New York police say they have identified a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting that saw 10 people suffer gunshot wounds and injured at least 18 others.

NYPD announced on Twitter that they were searching for a Frank R James in conenction with the attack, in which a masked gunman set off a smoke device before opening fire on a crowded Manhattan-bound N train as it waited to enter 36th St station on Tuesday morning.

“This is Frank James. He is a person of interest in the shooting that took place on the N train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning,” they stated in the tweet, which included two pictures of the suspect.

The suspected shooter in the attack opened fire at least 33 times with a Glock 9-milimetre handgun, said NYPD Chief James Essig at a Tuesday evening briefing.

“Witnesses state the male opened up two smoke grenades, tossed them on the subway floor, brandishes a Glock 9-millimeter handgun,” he said.

NYPD said they were not investigating the shooting as a terrorist attack but it was still being considered an active shooter incident. No motive for the attack has yet been made public.

Earlier police found a U-Haul truck with Arizona plates that was linked to the suspect.

On Tuesday afternoon, police recovered a gun, a high capacity magazine, and a backpack containing the fireworks and smoke devices, NBC News New York reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun may have jammed during the attack, preventing further injury and possible death.

A key to the U-Haul van was found at the scene of the crime as was the credit card used to rent it in Philadelphia, law enforcement sources told The New York Post.

Authorities have launched a huge manhunt for the shooter, but addmited that security cameras at the Sunset Park subway station were not working at the time of the attack.

