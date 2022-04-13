Frank R James now considered a suspect in Brooklyn subway shooting

A man who was previously named as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting has now been upgraded to a suspect.

The NYPD announced they were searching for 62-year-old Frank R James on Tuesday evening, hours after 10 people were shot and more than a dozen more injured in an attack at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park.

On Wednesday morning, Mayor Eric Adams announced that Mr James, who has addresses in Wisconsin and Philadelphia, is now considered a suspect.

The suspect in the shooting, who is still at large more than 24 hours later, was originally described as a Black male with a “heavy build” standing at around 5’5” and 180lbs. He was said to have been wearing a gas mask and green “construction-style” vest over a grey hooded sweatshirt.

When Mr James’ name was first released, police said they did not know if he was the shooter but that he had rented a U-Haul van linked to the attack, which was found abandoned several miles from the scene.

A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest as authorities revealed that the gunman had opened fire at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimeter handgun.

A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene. Investigators believe the suspect may have been forced to stop shooting when the gun jammed.

As the manhunt continues, authorities have come under scrutiny for the suspect’s escape as Mayor Adams confirmed that surveillance cameras in the 36th Street station malfunctioned and thus did not capture the attack.

NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was “not being investigated as an act of terrorism” before later saying she was “not ruling anything out” when pressed by reporters.

“We do not know the motive,” she said.

More follows…

