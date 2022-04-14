Frank Langella removed from Netflix show after sexual misconduct investigation

Frank Langella has been removed from his role in forthcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher after the streaming service conducted an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The veteran actor, who is best known for his Oscar-nominated performance as Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon, was subject to an investigation by Netflix, who found he had engaged in unacceptable conduct while on set.

According to a report from Deadline, while the show is about halfway through production, Netflix intend to recast the part and then reshoot scenes Langella had already filmed.

An investigation was reportedly launched into the 84-year-old actor’s on-set behaviour after he was accused of sexual harrassment and allegedly made inappropriate remarks to a female co-star during production.

Netflix confirmed to both Deadline and The Guardian that the original report was accurate.

While Netflix search for a replacement for Langella, filming of the show is expected to continue. Created by Mike Flanagan, The Fall of the House of Usher is based on the works of Edgar Allen Poe and also stars Mark Hammill and Carla Gugino.

A prolific film, television and theatre actor with four Tony Awards to his name, Langella has also appeared in a 1979 adaptation of Dracula, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and played a KGB handler in The Americans.

He also starred alongside Jim Carrey in comedy-drama series Kidding.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Langella for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

