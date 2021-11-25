Frank Lampard reveals voice note from Pep Guardiola at start of Chelsea managerial career

Frank Lampard has detailed how Pep Guardiola sent him a voice note to encourage him during a testing start to his spell as Chelsea manager.

The former Blues boss opened up to Gary Neville on The Overlap about how the Spaniard delivered a “special” touch after two damaging results despite good performances.

Chelsea were soundly beaten 4-0 by Manchester United at Old Trafford to start the Premier League season, before being edged out by Liverpool in a penalty shoot-out in the Uefa Super Cup.

But after feeling “disheartened”, Lampard has revealed how Guardiola’s voice note helped cheer him up, leaving him with even greater admiration for the Manchester City boss.

“He’s so great with managers, Pep, behind the scenes the things he does with the LMA, helping other managers. He’s sent me voice notes,” Lampard told Neville. “In my first game as Chelsea manager we lost at Man United 4-0. We played well for 60 minutes, then got done on the counter, then bang, bang, 2, 3, it was 4-0.

“Then we lost to Liverpool in the Super Cup. Played well, lost on penalties… I was on the plane on the way back from the game, a little bit disheartened.

“Got a voice note from him, saying the way my team played was incredible, loved watching it, really positive chat. The voice note deleted itself though.

“I wanted to get home and say, ‘listen to this, Pep said I’m a good manager’. Little touches like that, make an impression on you. Sometimes you get caught up in your own world and don’t see things. He’s doing the business and sends you a voice note like that, it was special.”

Lampard also discussed his playing career and picked out Andres Iniesta as “the toughest opponent” he ever faced on the pitch.

Frank Lampard has named Andres Iniesta as his ‘toughest opponent’

“Iniesta,” Lampard said. “He could go either way on you.

“Not many midfield players who play in that central area wanted to take you on so much.

“They want to pass or could run, I played with great players, Stevie G, physically brilliant, but some of the times he’d open up on you and he could take you either way, it meant you couldn’t get near him.

“Him and Xavi when they played in that team were something else.”

