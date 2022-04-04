Francis Ngannou claims Tyson Fury fight ‘will happen’ as UFC star recovers from injury

Francis Ngannou has doubled down on his prediction that he will fight Tyson Fury, saying he would even take on the Briton “in a phone booth or on a rooftop”.

UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou retained his belt against Ciryl Gane in January, before declaring that he would undergo surgery on his injured knee. The Cameroonian is expected to be out of action until 2023 as a result of that surgery as well as an ongoing contract dispute with the UFC.

Ahead of his defence against Gane, Ngannou expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots in the future to fight WBC heavyweight boxing champion Fury, with the “Gypsy King” seemingly keen on such a contest, too.

In a video titled “I Will Fight Tyson Fury” on Ngannou’s YouTube channel, the UFC champion said: “I don’t really care about what it would be, I just think it would be a fight.

“Against Tyson Fury, it could be in a phone booth or on a rooftop; that fight will happen. Obviously he won’t come to MMA [mixed martial arts], that’s not something that could happen. He would get killed.

“Basically in the heavyweight division, when you see two heavyweight people get into the Octagon or in the ring, people that weigh about 270lbs each… I mean, everybody could knock everybody out, that’s a fact.”

In an update on his contractual dispute with the UFC, Ngannou said: “The UFC and I, we have to really sit down and talk real business – but this time with a real consideration, because they have to take me seriously.

“I feel very happy and at peace with my choices. I don’t want anything to dictate my behaviour or my choices, unless it’s my feelings. I am the undisputed heavyweight champion.”

