France vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest rugby score and updates as All Blacks conclude 2021 Autumn Nations Series

New Zealand aim to bounce back from a stunning loss to Ireland as they travel to France to take on Les Bleus to round out the Autumn Nations Series.

The All Blacks went down in Dublin despite leading at the interval, succumbing to an inspired Irish display with Joey Carbery’s boot enough for the hosts to resist late drama as Ian Foster’s side rallied late.

While France outclassed Georgia and will now look to step it up to reveal their level against a smarting All Blacks side, who expect the hosts to produce their traditional style of set-piece dominance, mauls and flair in the backline. Captain Sam Whitelock said: “We’ve had a really good week. Hopefully that means we show up on Saturday. They (France) are a smart side and they will stick to their strengths, but at the same time they will have looked at the last four or five games we have played and come up with a plan.

“Starving us of the ball worked for the Irish and they will probably use that tactic to some degree. France play a different style to all the other teams we have played. They have picked a big, strong team and I think they will play with a lot of mauls and scrums. We need to match that French flair that comes from their set-piece.”

Follow live updates, build-up, analysis and reaction from the Stade de France – PLUS the conclusion of Wales vs Australia from Cardiff:

Show latest update 1637434112 TRY! Wales 21-13 Australia (Tompkins 48’) Everyone is frozen as Tompkins blocks a pass from Wright – everyone thinks the ball has been knocked on, but the referee disagrees and Tompkins picks up the ball before carrying the ball over the line under no pressure! Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:48 1637433981 Wales 16-13 Australia 46 mins: Australia eventually come away with the ball as the Wallabies build some nice possession but Wales stand strong. Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:46 1637433855 Wales 16-13 Australia 44 mins: The scrum takes an age to set. Australia’s front-row replacements are immediately called into action. Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:44 1637433726 Wales 16-13 Australia 42 mins: Williams have an opening of space out on the left wing – but Australia recover and regather their numbers before clearing for touch. Elias’ throw was not straight so we come back for a scrum on halfway. Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:42 1637433621 KICK-OFF! Wales 16-13 Australia Back underway, and Wales get the early advantage after Beale knocks it on when trying to collect a high kick from Biggar. Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:40 1637433553 HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia The teams are back out at the Principality – those in attendance will be hoping to see their side rack up the points in the second half but Australia have showed they’re for the fight. Second half next! Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:39 1637432960 HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia Wales will be looking to improve after the break. They haven’t been able to make use of their man advantage so far. Australia will be fairly happy with how they’ve played – the red card and yellow card aside. (AFP via Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:29 1637432763 HALF TIME: Wales 16-13 Australia 40 mins: Wales were unable to work anything from the lineout, which was just outside the Australia 22, and in the end it was the visitors who threatened to break after turning it over. Wright kicks down field and goes for the chase but Biggar is there to pick up and boot into touch to bring the half to a close. It’s been scrappy, but Wales lead. Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:26 1637432568 Wales 16-13 Australia 39 mins: Josh Adams looks to be clear after picking up a loose ball before he is dragged back by his collar Tom Wright – that’s a penalty. From the advantage, Wales looked to work it wide and space opened up after a fine cutting pass from Halaholo. They eventually turn it over so it comes back to the original penalty. Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:22 1637432390 Wales 16-13 Australia (Biggar pen 38) Biggar kicks Wales in front shortly before half time with a simple penalty from in front of the posts. Good work from Tomas Francis, there, to win the penalty following Halaholo’s initial run. Jamie Braidwood 20 November 2021 18:19

