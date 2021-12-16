France to ban non-essential UK travel as Covid omicron cases surge

France is to ban all UK tourists from Saturday 18 December.

Only “essential” trips will be permitted between the two countries under new measures, even for travellers who are fully vaccinated.

From midnight on Saturday there will be a “requirement to have an essential reason to travel to, or come from, the UK, both for the unvaccinated and vaccinated,” the government has said.

“People cannot travel for touristic or professional reasons.”

More follows…

