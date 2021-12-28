France tightens Covid restrictions to tackle Omicron surge

France will make working from home mandatory for at least three days per week and ban large indoor gatherings of more than 2,000 people to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has also promised a law to convert the existing “health pass” into a “vaccine pass”, used for access to bars, restaurants and other public places.

The legislation would make vaccination almost mandatory, and people would no longer be allowed access to venues with just a negative Covid test.

However, the government has not outlined plans to introduce further measures such as a delay in the return to school after Christmas.

Mr Castex said “we are in a race against the clock”, adding that the government sought to introduce “proportionate” measures.

He added: “Even if we do not yet see hospitals as overloaded by Omicron, the contagiousness of the variant and the speed at which it is spreading require us to go further”.

France is amongst a number of European countries who recently introduced harsher restrictions to curb a new wave of Covid infections triggered by Omicron.

The country reported a record number of cases on Christmas Day, with almost 105,000 new infections.

Rather than imposing harsh restrictions on businesses, French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has advocated a faster booster vaccine rollout and measures such as a mandatory working from home policy.

Mr Castex said the government’s new working from home measures would last at least three weeks, and will apply to around four out of 10 people, whose roles can be performed remotely.

The country will also ban food and drink consumption in cinemas and long-distance transport to minimise the removal of masks. Bars and restaurants will also be required to provide table service.

However, Jean-Paul Stahl, an infectious disease specialist at a Grenoble hospital, said the measures did not go far enough: “The health system has lost out in the arbitrage with the economy today”.

Several other European nations including Denmark, Finland, Germany and Greece have announced new restrictions in recent days, mainly relating to opening times for bars and restaurants and limits on the sizes of gatherings over the holidays.

Source Link France tightens Covid restrictions to tackle Omicron surge