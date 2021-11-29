France will not accept planned operations to force migrant boats out of British waters, its interior minister has said.

Gerald Darmanin told a press conference that the UK was “not taking its share” of asylum seekers, and that thousands were crossing the English Channel in dinghies because “they have no other way”.

Talks between the two governments have soured in the days since at least 27 people drowned off the coast of Calais in the worst disaster of its kind.

On Friday, Boris Johnson tweeted a letter to the French president before it had been officially sent, which asked for an agreement allowing “all illegal migrants to cross the Channel to be returned”.

Priti Patel’s invitation to a meeting of EU interior ministers on the subject of migration on Sunday was retracted as a result of the letter.

Speaking at Monday afternoon’s press conference, Mr Darmanin said France was already accepting a “disproportionate” number of asylum applications.

“What we want is a well-balanced agreement between the UK and the EU, which would address all the problems,” he added. “An agreement that would open up legal ways of migrating to Britain.

“We note that there are 30,000 asylum applications in the UK, in France there are 150,000. The UK is not taking its share.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link France says UK ‘not taking its share’ of asylum seekers and Channel push-backs will not be accepted