France fishing row – latest: UK warns it will retaliate if sanctions imposed as post-Brexit tensions mount

George Eustice condemns France’s ‘unjustified’ threats amid fishing rights row

The Foreign Office has summoned France’s ambassador to the UK for talks on Friday to discuss the country’s seizure of a British scallop trawler, as post-Brexit tensions over fishing licences mount.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has accused France of issuing “disappointing and disproportionate” threats against Britain and said she expects Catherine Colonna, who operates out of the French embassy in London, to provide an adequate explanation.

It comes after France detained a Scottish-owned fishing boat in waters off its coast on Thursday, after threatening to hit the UK with further measures next week unless more French vessels are granted licenses to fish in British waters.

Asked for an update on the situation this morning, environment secretary George Eustice accused France of using “unjustified” threats and “inflammatory language” – before warning “two can play at that game” and that the UK will retaliate if France imposes sanctions such as blocking British fishing boats from French ports.

Jon Sharman is covering everything from the latest environmental news to breaking news and pre-Cop announcements, with just two days to go until world leaders gather in Glasgow. Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 09:10 1635494424 MPs warn UK won’t reach net zero unless councils retrofit homes A Cop26 update now. MPs have warned Boris Johnson’s government will struggle to reach its net zero target unless local councils get involved in making homes more energy efficient. Ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, UK ministers have set out proposals to encourage green home improvements as part of a wider plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. But MPs on the housing committee said the government’s strategy lacks proper funding for local authorities to help make Britain’s homes more energy efficient, writes Adam Forrest. Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 09:00 1635493719 Macron’s re-election ‘may be factor’ in fishing row, says Eustice Last bit from the environment secretary now. George Eustice suggested French president’s Emmanuel Macron difficult re-election challenge may be a “factor” in the fishing row. Bruno Bonnell, a member of the French parliament who is in the same party as Mr Macron, argued that the row started over a lack of licences for France’s trawlers. But, also speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Eustice said this “simply [isn’t] true”. The Cabinet minister was told that Mr Macron is facing a difficult election, due to the popularity of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, of the Rassemblement National party. “I don’t know,” Mr Eustice responded, “but there obviously is an election coming up in France, it may be that is a factor in this.” Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 08:48 1635492998 Watch: WikiLeaks editor speaks as court breaks in Assange hearing WikiLeaks editor speaks as court breaks in Assange appeal hearing Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 08:36 1635492519 Eustice: ‘UK has issued 750 French boats with fishing licenses’ George Eustice refuted claims there has been a “blockade of fishing licenses” by the UK government, after a French member of Parliament said so on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. Asked for exact figures, Mr Eustice said resolutely the UK had issued “more than 1,000 EU boats” with the correct paperwork – “750 of which are French”. Given the opportunity to speak, Bruno Bonnell, a French businessman and La République En Marche politician, laughed when asked about “threats” his country is issuing to the UK. “I love this idea that France is threatening,” he said, before swiftly suggesting it is the UK in the wrong. Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 08:28 1635491364 France accused of using ‘inflammatory language’ Let’s stick with George Eustice for now, as he accuses France of using “inflammatory language” and refuses to rule out blocking French vessels from landing their catches in Britain in retaliation. Asked about the claim by France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune that the only language Britain understands is “the language of force”, Mr Eustice told BBC Breakfast using such language was “the wrong way to go about things”. “We will see what they do on Tuesday but we reserve the right to respond in a proportionate way,” he repeated after an appearance on Sky News. “It’s always open to us to increase the enforcement we do on French vessels, to board more of them if that’s what they’re doing to our vessels, there are other administrative things we can require of vessels.” Asked if the UK could block French vessels landing their catches in the UK, he said: “I’m not going to get into all the things we might do. “If the French obviously do continue with this then yes we will take a proportionate response to that.” Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 08:09 1635491092 Ministers warns France ‘two can play at that game’ in fishing row Following my last post, our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more on George Eustice’s remarks to Sky News. The environment secretary has suggested Britain would retaliate if France imposes sanctions in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights, with the cabinet minister warning: “Two can play at that game”. Mr Eustice insisted, however, that the UK had done “nothing wrong” and wanted to “defuse the issue” — just hours after Liz Truss summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Office over the seizure of a British fishing boat. French ministers have also warned they will block British boats from some French ports and tighten checks on vessels travelling between France and the UK if the issue is not resolved by 2 November — as well as threatening the electricity supply to the Channel Islands. Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 08:04 1635490982 UK ‘reserves the ability to respond in a proportionate way’ – Eustice More from George Eustice now, as he warns France the UK could retaliate if it goes ahead with threats in the fishing row, warning that “two can play at that game”. He told Sky News foreign secretary Liz Truss will challenge the French ambassador over what the nation intends to do next in the fishing row. “We don’t know what they’ll do, they said they wouldn’t introduce these measures until Tuesday probably at the earliest so we will see what they do,” Mr Eustice added. “But if they do bring these into place, well, two can play at that game and we reserve the ability to respond in a proportionate way.” Sam Hancock 29 October 2021 08:03

