France cancels meeting with UK following Boris Johnson letter to Macron

France has cancelled a crucial meeting on the migrant crisis scheduled between home secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart in protest at the UK’s public demands.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin has scrapped his Sunday meeting with Ms Patel following criticism of Boris Johnson’s government on its handling of migration, French media has reported.

The interior ministry described the prime minister’s public letter to French president Emmanuel Macron as “unacceptable” and said Ms Patel was “not invited any more” to discussions with Mr Darmanin.

The decision underlined the poor post-Brexit relations between the two countries and the difficulties they may face working together after 27 people drowned trying to reach British shores on Wednesday.

Seventeen men, seven women and three teenagers died on when their dinghy deflated in the Channel, one of many such risky journeys attempted in small, overloaded boats by people fleeing poverty and war in Afghanistan, Iraq and beyond.

The deaths deepened animosity between Britain and France, already at odds over post-Brexit trade rules and fishing rights.

Mr Johnson said France was at fault while Mr Darmanin accused Britain of “bad immigration management”.

French news agency AFP said the cancellation followed a letter from Johnson to President Emmanuel Macron sent on Thursday.

