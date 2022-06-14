Fox Sports ‘edits out’ first pitch by trans Jeopardy winner on Pride Day

Fox Sports has been criticised for not airing Jeopardy star Amy Schneider throwing out the first pitch in its coverage of a baseball game on Pride Day in San Francisco this weekend.

The network instead aired footage of Nascar driver Kurt Busch making a ceremonial toss that had taken place on Thursday.

Ms Schneider – the first transgender contestant to win 40 consecutive Jeopardy contests – took the mound on Saturday to make the first pitch ahead of the Giants-Dodgers game at Oracle Park.

Fox Sports snubbed Ms Schneider by airing the footage of Mr Busch throwing out a first pitch, which he did 48 hours ago.

Mr Busch’s ceremonial toss footage was aired to remind viewers the network was televising Sunday’s Nascar race at Sonoma Raceway but the placement of the footage, without mentioning that it happened two days ago, raised questions among viewers.

Former player and Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper called out Fox Sports on Sunday for implying Mr Busch threw out the first pitch.

“Want to make a correction from what I watched yesterday on the Fox broadcast. The broadcast implied that Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch yesterday, which was not true,” Mr Kuiper said.

“Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch on Thursday. It was Amy Schneider from Jeopardy fame who threw out the first pitch on Pride Day yesterday,” he added.

“I just wanted to make sure she got her due.”

Ms Schneider called out Fox Sports as well when people on Twitter pointed out that the network “purposely edited” the throw from their broadcast.

“Well, that’s Fox for you,” she wrote on Monday.

“Busch did not throw out the first pitch today. Amy Schneider, Jeopard[y] Champ, did. Fox being f***s, (sic),” wrote a Twitter user.

“Love Kruk and Kuip talking about how that other stupid sports broadcast from yesterday basically erased the ceremonial first pitch from Amy Schneider. I’m glad they called them out,” another user said.

Ms Schneider is the first trans woman to qualify for Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions.

