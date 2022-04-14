Fox News host mocks clothes of Venezuelan refugees bused to DC: ‘They dress so nicely!’

For refugees fleeing the nearly-failed state of Venezuela, leaving one’s life behind can be a tragedy, or a traumatic but necessary means of survival. For one Fox News host, it’s a chance to make fun of their clothes.

“They dress so nicely!” The Five co-host Jesse Watters said on Wednesday. “Athleisure, one guy had on matching Nike head to toe, the kicks were clean – If you’re fleeing a war-torn country seeking asylum and you think you’re gonna die, and you show up looking that good, no one’s gonna buy that!”

As he spoke, Watters and his four co-hosts rolled footage of immigrants – five of whom told CNN they were from Venezuela – getting off a bus in Washington, DC, where Texas’ Republican governor has begun busing them as a way to protest President Biden’s border policies.

“Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants, who have been dropped off by the Biden administration, to Washington DC,” Governor Greg Abbott said last week. “We are sending them to the United States capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

Mr Abbott followed through on that threat, and on Wednesday the Fox News pundits watched as migrants were dropped off in front of their DC office. As the refugees stepped off the bus, their clothes appeared unremarkable – sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts, caps, sneakers. But to Watters’ eye, they apparently didn’t look miserable enough.

“Look at that guy’s shirt! Look at the guy’s skinny jeans!” the host protested. “You can’t show up to America claiming you’re fearing for your life dressed that well! It’s not gonna fly!”

Watters’ co-host, Jeanine Pirro, said he was misunderstanding.

“No, as soon as they get here we dress them!” she interrupted.

“We put those close on these people?” Watters asked incredulously. “Come on! Americans don’t dress this well!”

“They don’t give it to us,” Pirro grumbled.

Venezuela is not, in fact, a “war-torn” country. But it is torn by hyperinflation, spiraling crime, food and drug shortages, and political instability. According to one study, 76.6 per cent of Venezuelans live in extreme poverty – meaning they live on less than $1.90 a day. The result is one of the largest refugee crises in history – almost 20 per cent of the population has fled the country in the past six years.

According to Watters, they’re seeking cushy jobs in Washington.

“You know what the first thing they did [was] when they got to DC? They registered as lobbyists,” he joked, drawing laughs from his co-hosts. “First thing they did. And they’re at Cafe Milano right now trying to twist Manchin’s arm on Build Back Better. I swear to God!”

The Independent has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Fox News host mocks clothes of Venezuelan refugees bused to DC: ‘They dress so nicely!’