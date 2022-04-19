Fox News host brags about deflating colleague’s tyres so he could drive her home

Fox News host Jesse Watters admitted on-air that he deflated the car tyres of a 25-year-old colleague in order to offer her a ride home.

Mr Watters, who was 39 and already married at the time, revealed that the woman in question was Emma DiGiovine – who ultimately became his second wife.

“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, let the air out of her tyres,” he said, smiling.

“She couldn’t go anywhere… I said ‘Hey, you need a lift?’ and she got right in the car.”

