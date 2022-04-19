Fox News host brags about deflating colleague’s tyres so he could drive her home

Posted on April 19, 2022 0

Fox News host Jesse Watters admitted on-air that he deflated the car tyres of a 25-year-old colleague in order to offer her a ride home.

Mr Watters, who was 39 and already married at the time, revealed that the woman in question was Emma DiGiovine – who ultimately became his second wife.

“When I was trying to get Emma to date me, first thing I did, let the air out of her tyres,” he said, smiling.

“She couldn’t go anywhere… I said ‘Hey, you need a lift?’ and she got right in the car.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Fox News host brags about deflating colleague’s tyres so he could drive her home