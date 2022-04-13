Fox host complains about Biden’s ‘ghost gun’ plan amid live stream of Brooklyn subway shooting

A Fox News host complained about Joe Biden‘s crackdown on “ghost guns” as the channel played a live stream of the aftermath of the Brooklyn subway shooting.

While footage from New York showed the massive police response to the incident, Brian Kilmeade branded the president’s push against the untraceable firearms as an “insult”.

“It’s like blaming the car for a drunk driver. Yeah, ghost guns are a problem, of course,” he said.

“Most of our audience could get a ghost gun, but you’re not going to kill anybody. The problem is the criminal mind.”

