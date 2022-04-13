Four-year-old orders loads of Starbucks snacks by playing on uncle’s phone

A toddler has been blamed for ordering a table-load of Starbucks snacks and drinks in an Uber Eats delivery totalling more than $100 (£76), according to a TikTok.

The incident happened when TikTok user Marc Franks (@marcfranks7) said his four-year-old nephew ordered Starbucks drinks and snacks costing more than $100 last week.

“My four-year-old nephew decided to order Uber Eats,” said Mr Franks in a video revealing the haul of coffees, cakes and other items from Starbucks’ menu. “More than a $100 worth”.

That allegedly included “eight orders of egg bites, four iced venti caramel machiattos, four grande iced, three grande hot, cake pops, and oh yeah the Dunkin’ as well”.

His video meanwhile showed a table filled with four large bags of Starbucks items, four takeaway cup-holders and bags of treats from Starbucks’ bakery menu.

It was thought to have happened when the toddler was playing with his uncle’s phone, which allowed him to place the order with a nearby Starbucks store.

Mr Franks said the toddler did tip the store $32 (£24.50) along with the order, however it was hard to explain why doing so was wrong.

“I can’t tell you how hard it was to explain to him why he shouldn’t do that. Meanwhile he was stuffing his face a with a blue cake pop,” the uncle wrote with a laughing face emoji.

Mr Franks added that his family found the incident entertaining and wrote in the comments to the TikTok: “Just as a heads up we just thought it was funny, he was not punished just asked to not do it again”.

A Starbucks order made by a four-year-old (marcfranks7 / TikTok)

“I stop in often and tip very often! Next order I will be sure to give them a good tip and have a good laugh”.

More than 1,000 people have since commented on the TikTok, with one person writing: “He was an intern at a small PR firm in his past life, muscle memory”.

“Kid could’ve bought anything he wanted on Amazon, but ordered Starbucks for half the damn town,” added another.

Similar incidents have occurred across the US, with a four-year-old last year ordering $2,000 (£1,532) worth of SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles on Amazon.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Four-year-old orders loads of Starbucks snacks by playing on uncle’s phone