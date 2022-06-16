A Texas family is suing a doctor after their four-year-old son was accidentally given a vasectomy.
The child was allegedly in hospital for hernia surgery when the incident took place at Texas Children’s Hospital according to the family’s personal injury attorney Randy Sorrels.
Vasectomies are a form of contraception in which a person’s tubes that carry sperm are sealed or cut. It is now a reversible procedure.
Mr Sorrels claims the surgeon, who has no history of malpractice, “cut the wrong piece of anatomy.”
Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Source Link Four year old boy in Texas accidentally given vasectomy