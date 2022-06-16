Four year old boy in Texas accidentally given vasectomy

Posted on June 16, 2022 0

A Texas family is suing a doctor after their four-year-old son was accidentally given a vasectomy.

The child was allegedly in hospital for hernia surgery when the incident took place at Texas Children’s Hospital according to the family’s personal injury attorney Randy Sorrels.

Vasectomies are a form of contraception in which a person’s tubes that carry sperm are sealed or cut. It is now a reversible procedure.

Mr Sorrels claims the surgeon, who has no history of malpractice, “cut the wrong piece of anatomy.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Four year old boy in Texas accidentally given vasectomy