Four senior Russian officials have been asked to leave Ireland because their activities have not been “in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour”, the Government has confirmed.

It follows security advice received on Monday.

The Russian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “This afternoon, the Department of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Iveagh House to advise him that four senior officials have been asked to leave the state.

The Government continues to believe that diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open Simon Coveney

“This is because their activities have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour.

“This action is being taken under Article 9 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“The Government continues to believe that diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open.

“This is in the interests of our citizens as well as to ensure that we can continue to have a diplomatic channel of communication between Ireland and the Russian Federation in the future.

“This channel of communication has been important in the context of conveying our strong views on the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, which we regard as a serious breach of international law.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Four Russian officials told to leave Ireland