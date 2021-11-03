Four officers injured as ‘hundreds of youths’ throw fireworks in London violence

Four police officers were injured in Woolwich as “hundreds of youths” throwing fireworks caused disorder in a night of anti-social behaviour in the area, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The chaos on Monday evening has led to an urgent appeal from the Met Police’s safer schools sergeant for Greenwich, Geoff Warren.

Greenwich council also condemned the violence in the area and confirmed that over 30 arrests have been made for possession of a taser, possession of fireworks under 18-years-old, assault on emergency workers and affray.

A 14-year-old boy was also stabbed amid the violence. The victim is currently in a stable condition and has not suffered life-changing injuries, it has been confirmed.

General Gordon Square in Woolwich Town Centre has been closed to the public until after Saturday “to prevent crowds from gathering” ahead of fireworks night on Friday, the council said.

In a statement to parents and guardians, Sergeant Warren pleaded for young people to be accompanied by an adult in Woolwich Town Centre in the evenings leading up to fireworks night.

“Yesterday evening myself, my team and many other officers were deployed in Woolwich Town Centre to deal with hundreds of youths throwing fireworks, causing disorder and ‘hanging around’, Sergeant Warren said.

“Many fireworks were thrown in this busy area where young children, elderly and vulnerable people were present and it was only luck that prevented more people being seriously hurt,” he added.

A young man was also stabbed in the area on Halloween on Sunday night, police said.

Officers were called to the Woolwich area around 8pm on Sunday following reports of a large group of teens throwing fireworks at buses and cars.

A firework exploded near an officer assisting in deescalating the disorder, causing minor leg injuries that were treated by an ambulance crew, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

Sergeant Warren called on parents to take children home if they are known to be in the town centre.

“If you believe your child is in the town centre any evening this week and this coming weekend can you please come down, find them, take them home and if you recognise any of their friends, offer to take them home soon and/or inform their parents,” Sergeant Warren said.

Woolwich locals also echoed shock at the disorder in the area this week.

One local wrote on Twitter: “This is so sad to read. Woolwich was awful to witness on Sunday night. Parents wake up!”

Another added: “I was shocked & appalled earlier in the week, teenagers letting off fireworks in General Gordon Square. Parents need to get it together & be supporting the local police. Families were out in #Woolwich, it was utterly dangerous.”

Sergeant Warren concluded: “We can only make our community safe if we work together in doing so. I have served Greenwich Borough for many years and I was saddened to see the way children and young adults were behaving.

“Please do everything you can to ensure your children are at home or in a safe place, and not unaccompanied in the town centre any evening this week and the weekend.”

Leader of the council Councillor Danny Thorpe, said: “I am shocked and appalled by the senseless violence that broke out in Woolwich last night caused by a minority of young people, particularly that members of the public and the police were injured. There is clearly a risk of further disorder, so I am asking all families to work with us and make sure your children are kept as safe as possible.

“This kind of violence is just as serious as any knife or firearm crime. The effects of fireworks are extremely dangerous when used illegally. They can cause serious and life-changing injuries, and in some cases, death.”

A spokesman from Royal Borough of Greenwich added: “We are appalled by the firework violence that took place in Woolwich Town Centre on Sunday evening. The actions of a few risked the lives and wellbeing of members of the public, police and council staff.”

The police and the council have been appealing for further information linked to the fireworks violence.

