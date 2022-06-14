Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, police say

Four people including a boy are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in central Florida on Tuesday morning.

Police received a 911 call at about 7am from a man who said he had been shot in an apartment in Coawood Court, Casselberry.

They found three people dead and one person suffering serious gunshot wounds at the property.

Two males, an adult and a juvenile, and two female adults, died in the incident, which police described as a murder-suicide.

“Preliminary information has indicated this is a circumstance involving a subject who committed triple homicide and then suicide,” a spokesperson for the police department said in a statement.

“Paramedics provided trauma care to the injured and transported at least one patient from the scene,” the Casselberry Police Department said in an statement.

“Tragically, all four individuals succumbed to their injuries and are deceased.”

