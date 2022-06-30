Four dead and three injured after alleged migrant smuggler crashed into truck in Texas

Four people were killed and three others are in critical condition following a car crash that involved an individual allegedly smuggling migrants in Texas.
Texan law enforcement authorities were reportedly chasing a vehicle they suspected was carrying migrants. The vehicle attempted to evade law enforcement and ran into a semi-truck.
“The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded law enforcement and crashed into a commercial vehicle,” the Texas DPS tweeted.
The vehicle the alleged human smuggler was driving appears to be a white Jeep.
