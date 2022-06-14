Four people have had their applications to be removed from the Home Office’s deportation flight to Rwanda rejected by the High Court.

The four asylum seekers brought legal challenges to their scheduled flight on Tuesday. Two legal bids to stop the plan failed in the Court of Appeal and the High Court yesterday but individuals can still appeal the decision to put them on the flight.

The individuals included one Iranian father, whose son is the UK, a Vietnamese national, an Iranian Kurd whose sister is living in the UK, and another Iranian national.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss vowed on Tuesday morning that anyone pulled from the flight would be “on the next flight”.

She defended the government’s decision, saying: “Our policy is completely legal, it’s completely moral.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Four asylum seekers have Rwanda deportation flight appeals rejected