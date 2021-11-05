Hundreds of thousands of tons of rubbish have been removed from a valley in western Germany after it was devastated by flooding in mid-July.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighbouring Belgium.

Houses, bridges and cars were swept away due to heavy rainfall flooding small streams. The narrow Ahr valley suffered the most destruction after the river spilled over its banks and swamped the surrounding streets and towns.

The local administration in Ahrweiler, near Bonn, said that more than 300,000 metric tons (330,000 tons) of bulky waste have been recovered from the area since the floods. Authorities said this is the same as 40 years’ worth of rubbish under normal circumstances.

“The true scale of the tragedy only becomes clear when you think that the many people who were affected were forced to throw out not garbage but their entire possessions,” local councillor Horst Gies said in a statement.

Things such as photo albums or paintings of children cannot be replaced, he added.

The German government quickly put in place a roughly 400 million euro (£343 million) package of immediate aid for flood victims. In August, it agreed to provide 30 billion euros (£25 billion) in longer-term aid to help rebuild the affected regions.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Forty years worth of rubbish generated by deadly German floods