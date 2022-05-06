Fortnite joins Xbox Cloud Gaming, making it playable on iOS devices again

Microsoft have announced a partnership with Epic Games to make Fortnite available on browser-enabled devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming, at no extra cost.

The game streaming service will allow players to access the hugely popular battle royale game without needing to download or purchase it, just as long as they have a steady internet connection.

This means that players will once again be able to access the game on iOS devices, which is a significant development after the game was removed from the App Store by Apple over disputes surrounding the online game’s payment system.

While the game won’t be making a return to the App Store anytime soon, the streaming service will allow players to bypass the need to download the game directly, just so long as they have a registered Microsoft account to play from.

To find out how to access Fortnite on iOS then keep scrolling for more information.

How to play ‘Fortnite’ on iPhone and iPad devices

Play Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming for free

According to a blog post on the official Xbox website, players will be able to play Fortnite for free with a registered Microsoft account and a compatible device, which includes iOS, iPadOS, Android phones, tablets or a Windows PC with internet access.

No installations or subscriptions are necessary, so all players will need to do is visit the Xbox Cloud Gaming website on a web browser and sign-in with their account to access the game.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will allow players to stream their games over an internet connection, so games can be played on a phone, tablet or PC, as well as on consoles. The blog post also confirms that the company is interested in bringing more free-to-play games to the platform after the launch of Fortnite, so expect to hear some more upcoming announcements about the service soon.

If you want to play Fortnite on the go but aren’t a fan of touch controls, then compatible gamepads can also be used to play the game, like the Xbox elite wireless controller.

