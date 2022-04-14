Former world darts champion Ted Hankey pleads guilty to sexual assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, after being charged with intentionally touching a woman last September.

The 54-year-old gave the plea during an appearance at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Hankey will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on 12 May.

More follows…

