Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker jailed after breaching terms of bankruptcy

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years after hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans in order to avoid paying debts after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Becker was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act – concealing debt, removal of property, and failing to disclose estate.

Judge Deborah Taylor told the court that Becker had shown no remorse or guilt.

“While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility,” Taylor said.

