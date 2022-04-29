A former US Marine has been killed while fighting with Ukrainian forces in Ukraine, family members have confirmed.
Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old US citizen, was killed on Monday while working for a private military contracting company, CNN reported.
His mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told the outlet that he was being paid while fighting in the country, where he had been sent by the company.
Ms Cabrera said her son had signed up to join the contracting company in addition to his job as a Tennessee corrections officer not long before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
More follows…
Source Link Former US Marine killed while fighting with Ukrainian forces, family members confirm