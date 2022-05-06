Former Ukrainian president calls for ‘de-Putinisation’ of Russia

Ukraine’s former president, Petro Poroshenko, has said that the way to end the war is to “de-Putinise” Russia.

Poroshenko said that Russia wanted to “completely erase” Ukraine from the world map and called for more countries to embargo Russian oil exports.

“We should stop Russian exports not only in the EU, UK, and US, but also in other nations because this is oil with a smell of blood. Ukrainian blood…This is a disastrous, unacceptable, unhumanitarian, middle-aged style war,” Poroshenko said.

