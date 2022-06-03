Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

A federal grand jury indicted former president Donald Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress on Friday for his refusal to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riot on 6 January at the US Capitol.

The House of Representatives voted to hold Mr Navarro–as well as former Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino–in contempt of Congress in April after they refused to turn over documents and give evidence before the committee. Mr Navarro is set to appear at the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Just days before the indictment, Mr Navarro wrote an op-ed in the conservative Washington Times calling the select commite a “kangaroo court”

