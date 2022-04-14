Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigns from parliament after sex case conviction

Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan has announced he is standing down as MP for Wakefield following his conviction for a sex offence.

His resignation triggers an explosive by-election in the West Yorkshire seat, which was one of the traditional Labour strongholds in the so-called Red Wall which fell to Boris Johnson’s Tories in the 2019 general election.

The contest will be a crucial test of Sir Keir Starmer’s ability to win back the Red Wall and of the extent to which the prime minister’s appeal has been tarnished by his police fine over a lockdown-breaching party in 10 Downing Street.

Khan was thrown out of the Conservative Party after being found guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Monday of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy more than a decade before going into politics.

He has said he will appeal the conviction.

But in a statement today, he said it was “intolerable” for his constituents to go for months or years until the legal process concludes “without an MP who can amplify their voice in parliament”.

He said the move would allow him to “focus entirely on clearing my name”.

